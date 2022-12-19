Nov. 8, 1953 - Dec. 16, 2022

MOUNT ZION — Karen L. McNelis, 69, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away at 10:53 a.m., Friday, December 16, 2022, in St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

A family graveside service will be at 12:00 Noon, Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 6001 W 111th Street, Alsip, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main Street, Mt. Zion, IL, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Memorials may be made in Karen's memory c/o Macon County Animal Shelter. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Karen was born November 8, 1953, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Edward and Elaine (Exline) Diericks. She married Dennis McNelis on November 17, 1977. He preceded her in death on March 27, 1998. Karen was a retired Administrative Assistant from the Prairie Hills School District #144. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed traveling, raising her rescue dogs, Chance and Zoey, and riding Harley Davidson motorcycles, but her greatest passion was her family.

Surviving are her daughters: Shannon McNelis of Plano, IL, and Dana McNelis (Tim Loeffler) of Mt. Zion, IL; special companion, Fred Mifflin of Mt. Zion, IL; brothers: Wayne Diericks (Nancy) of Manhattan, IL, and Michael Diericks (Irene) of Midlothian, IL; and her sister, Wendy Diericks of Mt. Zion, IL.

Karen was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.