EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Karen Lee Schmidt, 76, of Evansville, IN, passed away August 15, 2020 at Shelbyville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Her family is thankful for their extraordinary care and compassion.

Karen was born September 14, 1943 in Alton, IL, the daughter of Kermit and Evelyn (Narup) Keehner. She attended Alton High 3 years and graduated from St. Teresa High School in Decatur. Karen began her career as a legal secretary and paralegal with Armstrong, Winters, Prince, Featherstun and Johnson and retired after more than 40 years. She supported animal rescue/rights groups and adopted special needs pets. She loved to shop for collectibles at flea markets and estate sales. Karen attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.