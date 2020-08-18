You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Karen Lee Schmidt
0 entries

Karen Lee Schmidt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Karen Lee Schmidt, 76, of Evansville, IN, passed away August 15, 2020 at Shelbyville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Her family is thankful for their extraordinary care and compassion. 

Karen was born September 14, 1943 in Alton, IL, the daughter of Kermit and Evelyn (Narup) Keehner. She attended Alton High 3 years and graduated from St. Teresa High School in Decatur. Karen began her career as a legal secretary and paralegal with Armstrong, Winters, Prince, Featherstun and Johnson and retired after more than 40 years. She supported animal rescue/rights groups and adopted special needs pets. She loved to shop for collectibles at flea markets and estate sales. Karen attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. 

Surviving are her daughter, Suzanne Brodwater (Will) and grandchild Caitlin Brodwater, Evansville, IN; brother, Jon Keehner (Nancy), Alton, IL; sister, Kristine Kline (John) of Godfrey, IL and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. 

Private services will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. 

Memorials: Macon County Human Society. Condolences may be left to Karen’s family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com. 

CDC Guidelines will be followed. Masks are required. Temperatures and screening will apply. 

Services will be streamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#35220.  No password needed. 

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Schmidt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News