NORTH AURORA - Karen Sue Hargis (nee Ayers), age 83, passed away January 12, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Gary K. Hargis; her cherished children: Christie Hargis and Carol Adams; her precious grandchildren: Corrin and Carli Adams; her sister, Nita Phillips and her brother, Kent Ayers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Meredith and Hazel Ayers.