NORTH AURORA - Karen Sue Hargis (nee Ayers), age 83, passed away January 12, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Gary K. Hargis; her cherished children: Christie Hargis and Carol Adams; her precious grandchildren: Corrin and Carli Adams; her sister, Nita Phillips and her brother, Kent Ayers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Meredith and Hazel Ayers.
January 21, 2021 - Visitation, 12:30 p.m. Funeral Services, 2:30 p.m. at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. Graveside services, January 22, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Garden Cemetery, Bloomington, IL.
For information, please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrichjones.com for a full obituary.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.