DECATUR — Karen Sue Inman Lents, 76, of Decatur, passed away peacefully October 14, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church, with Father Mark Tracy, celebrant. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, with prayer service at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home. Following state and CDC protocols for COVID, masks will be required at visitation and mass.

Memorials in Karen's honor may be made to St. Teresa High School Memorial Fund or Holy Family Parish.

Karen was born in Decatur, IL, on December 14, 1944, the daughter of Everett J and Betty A (Kiser) Inman. She graduated from Eisenhower High School, in the class of 1962. She married Robert D. Lents, on June 8, 1963, in Decatur. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.

Karen always wanted to be a mother, then exponentially, a grandmother and great-grandmother. This would be her favorite job, and she excelled at it. Attending events and ballgames, filled her time and she loved every minute of cheering everyone on. She loved spending time with her family, especially hosting all the holiday get-togethers at her house. Another great joy these past few years, has been her loyal companions, her cats: Barney and Sugar.

Left mourning her loss are her mother: Betty Inman of Decatur; brother: Tom Inman of Huntsville, AL; children: Michele (Robert) Moody of Decatur, Julie (Don) Woolsey of Vandalia, Jennifer Peck of Decatur; grandchildren: Ryan and Brendan Moody, Brittanie (Chris Carlson), Emmi and Colin Dehority, and Drew and Amber Peck; great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Bailey and Haven Carlson; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was joyously reunited in heaven with her husband, Bob; son, David Andrew; grandson, Nicholas Dehority; her sister, Linda Boehm; and her father, Everett.

