DECATUR — Karen Sue Slunder Dotson, 79, passed away December 18, 2021, in Decatur, IL

Karen was born to James and Delores Puckett on December 24, 1941, in Decatur, IL. Karen was married to William R, Dotson on February 14, 1991. Karen was a secretary for the Kiwanianne Club of Decatur and was a lifelong member of the Marine Corp Auxiliary. Karen liked to make greeting cards, and go to Theater 7. She loved her cats, listening to music, cooking, and being out on the front porch watching the hummingbirds.

Karen is survived by her children: Jerry (Jett) Slunder Jr. of TX, Deena (Jeff) Grider of Argenta, IL, Kathy (Greg) Smith; siblings: Chuck (Shirley) Puckett of IN, Shirley Burns of Decatur, IL, Jacki (John) Pogue of Shelbyville, IL; grandchildren: Laura, Todd, Katie, Brandy, Troy Jr., Brandon, Arri, Aiden, Jaxson; great-grandchildren: Brianna, Kierra, Ian, Audrey, Chloe; great-great-granddaughter, Charlotte; lifelong friend, Mary Jo Hammer; and many extended family and friends.

Karen is preceded in death by her husband, William Dotson, parents, and son, Troy Slunder Sr.

Services will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. A visitation will be held Thursday, December 23, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

Memorials to the Kiwanianne Club of Decatur.

Condolences may be sent to Karen's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.