Jan. 18, 1942 - Nov. 16, 2022

CHARLESTON — Karen Utterback, 80, passed away on November 16, 2022, in Dothan, AL. She was born on January 18, 1942, in Robinson, IL, the daughter of the late Mervin and Mary Utterback.

Following a successful career as a Lab Technologist and manager of free standing and hospital affiliated blood banks in California and Illinois, Karen retired in Charleston, IL, where she enjoyed quilting, crafting and spending time with her extended family.

Karen is survived by her brother, Danny Utterback (Carlene) of Dothan; a sister, Cindy Wilson (Paul) of Morresville, NC; a brother-in-law, Ray Karl, Decatur, IL; a sister-in-law, Becky Endsley, Saint Louis, MO; nephews: Cory, Camdon and Travis Utterback; and nieces: Kimber Cherry, Healther Dykes, Emily Wilson and Kate Endsley. She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Karl; and brother, Kevin Utterback.

A graveside service will be held in Oblong, IL, next summer.