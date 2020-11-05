DECATUR — Karla D. Hibbard, 67, of Decatur, IL passed away November 2, 2020 at her residence. Karla was born July 20, 1953 to George and Vi Baughman.

She is survived by her husband James; daughter Erin; stepson Dylan; sister Conni; Godchild Karina; two grandchildren: Taylor and Austin; one great-grandson Kadian; special friends: the Forshee family, the Oakleaf family and the Butler family.

Thanks to the ladies at Harbor Light Hospice and to Randi Rigsby, for providing care and comfort to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Teri and Sharon. Everyone should have the strength and courage she has shown through this. May she rest in peace she so richly deserves. According to her wishes, there will be no services.

Memorials: St. Jude, Human Society. The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Karla.