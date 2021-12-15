MOUNT ZION — Karon Sue Harrison, 73 of Mt. Zion died at 5:05 p.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021, in St. Mary's Hospital.

A funeral service to celebrate Karon's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church (2055 South Franklin Street Decatur, IL, 62521) with Pastor Brett Hinricks officiating. Visitation will be one hour before service time at the church. Burial will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is handling the arrangements.

Karon was born August 17, 1948, in Decatur daughter of John and Arlene Gerhardt Malchow. She grew up in Decatur a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a graduate of Eisenhower High School. Karon was a current member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church and active in the Bell Choir. She married Don Harrison December 1, 1979, he preceded her in death in 2006.

Surviving is her uncle, Dean (Joan) Gerhardt; cousins: Doug (Krista) Gerhardt, David (Ann Marie) Gerhardt, Richard (Diana) Voelker, Elaine (Reese) Voelker; as well as numerous other cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

