DECATUR — Katharine Doyle Hatcher (Coventry), resident of Decatur, IL, passed away peacefully with her children beside her on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the age of 82.

Kathy was born on April 16, 1939, and grew up in Decatur, IL, where she attended St. Patrick and St. Teresa schools. She devoted most of her life as a homemaker and raising her children with kindness and love. She lived in California for six-years then returned to Decatur where she was self-employed until retiring in 2012. Whether working or not, Kathy always relished her role being a Mother and Grandmother, which was her ultimate dream in life.

She was known by family and friends as "Chatty Kathy." She had a smile everyone will remember and a laugh that was contagious.

She is survived by her children: Shawn Coventry (Holly), Steve Coventry (Jan), Tom Coventry (Karen), Andy Coventry (Judy), Mary Delaney (Mike), Angie Yaeger (John), Molly Hammer (Kevin); 22 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Mary Finn and Howard Doyle and brother Pat Doyle.

Special thank you to Carriage Crossing and Transitions Hospice for your care and concern.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Moran & Goebel Funeral Home; vigil prayer service will be at 4:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Decatur.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to God's Shelter of Love.

The family of Katharine Doyle Hatcher (Coventry) is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2809 N. Monroe St, Decatur, IL. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.