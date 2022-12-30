March 21, 1958 - Dec. 23, 2022

DECATUR — Katherine A. Morenz, 64, of Decatur, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, in St. Mary's Hospital.

Katherine was born March 21, 1958, in Decatur the daughter of Cecil and Betty (Hunter) West. She was a manager at Casey's and the owner/operator of J&L Water. Katherine married Tracy Beaman on March 11, 2015.

She is survived by her wife, Tracy; children: Shannon (Ed) McLain and Shane Morenz; grandchildren: John Behner, Jennifer Williams, Andrew Behner, and Dallas Morenz; and great-grandchildren: Levi Williams, Liam Hoyt, Lillith Behner, and Maverick Behner.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers: Jackie and Kenny West.

Services to celebrate Katherine's life will be 12:00 noon Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Ramsey Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 515 W. Wood St. Decatur