DECATUR — Katherine Joan (Kissel) Moore, 72, of Decatur, was lifted up into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 6:07 PM, Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Lincolnshire Place with her loving family and special friend Marsha Mower beside and around her.
Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 5:00–7:00 PM, Friday, April 16, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Harristown Cemetery, Harristown. Memorials in Katherine's honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 620 Sea Island Road, Suite 288, St. Simons Island, GA 31522; Telecom Pioneers, c/o Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, or to First Congregational United Church of Christ, 3465 N MacArthur Rd., Decatur, IL 62526.
Katherine was born September 18, 1948, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Joseph and Kathleen (Stephens) Kissel. She married Chester R. "Robby" Moore, Jr. on June 1, 1974 in Decatur, IL.
Katherine retired from Ameritech (now AT&T) after 30 years of service, and later worked at the Village of Harristown as office manager/clerk. Her life's job was volunteering - with the AT&T Telephone Pioneers, the Rio Grande Valley Pioneers, the Tropic Star Clown Troupe and her church. Katherine treasured her time with family and friends and enjoyed doing crafts. She was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ.
Surviving is her husband of nearly 50 years, Robby; niece: Tanya K. Walker and husband Steve of Springfield; great nephew: Tyler K. Walker and wife Elise of Springfield; great nephew: Chase H. Walker and wife Lynzey of Edwardsville, IL ; great niece: Grace A. Walker of Springfield; nephew: Bryan K. Keenan and wife Stephanie of Decatur; great niece: Alex R. Ufkes and Tanner Randall of Decatur; great niece: Shelby M. Keenan and Mason Hemingway of Decatur; sister-in-law: Christine E. Kissel of Decatur; great great nieces and nephew: Kehleigha, Wyatt and Charlie Ann and several caring cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Janet S. Keenan, brother-in-law Bobby K. Keenan, and brother John H. "Herb" Kissel.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
