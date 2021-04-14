DECATUR — Katherine Joan (Kissel) Moore, 72, of Decatur, was lifted up into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 6:07 PM, Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Lincolnshire Place with her loving family and special friend Marsha Mower beside and around her.

Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 5:00–7:00 PM, Friday, April 16, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Harristown Cemetery, Harristown. Memorials in Katherine's honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 620 Sea Island Road, Suite 288, St. Simons Island, GA 31522; Telecom Pioneers, c/o Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, or to First Congregational United Church of Christ, 3465 N MacArthur Rd., Decatur, IL 62526.

Katherine was born September 18, 1948, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Joseph and Kathleen (Stephens) Kissel. She married Chester R. "Robby" Moore, Jr. on June 1, 1974 in Decatur, IL.