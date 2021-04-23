DECATUR - Katherine L. "Kitty" Smith, 71, of Decatur, IL passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

The family will host a Celebration Gathering at Kitty's home from 4:00-6:00 PM on Friday, April 30, 2021. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Kitty was born on February 13, 1950 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of William and Reva (Gass) Godfrey. She married Harland D. Smith on August 31, 1968. He preceded her in death on October 15, 2020. Kitty worked at K's Merchandise for many years and enjoyed taking care of her customers. Kitty's greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Kitty is survived by her daughters: Kimberly (Gary L. Jr.) Casner of Decatur, IL, Christine Woods of Decatur, IL and Patty (Blaine) Medina of Leoti, KS; grandchildren: Derek Smith, Tye (Delaney) Manns, Hailey Morrow, Hayden Morrow, Hannah Morrow, Colby Woods, Tori Smith and Claire Woods; great grandchildren: Jackson Manns, Auggie Gonzalez and one on the way Jameson Smith; brothers: William (Jenny) Godfrey of Decatur, IL and Roy (Laura) Godfrey of Decatur, IL; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her parents, husband and her sister, Vicky Langley.

