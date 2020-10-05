 Skip to main content
Katherine LeClaire Readnour
Katherine LeClaire Readnour

Katherine LeClaire Readnour

MOWEAQUA — Katherine LeClaire Readnour, 93, of Moweaqua, died October 3, 2020, in Moweaqua Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until service time. Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 in Georgetown Cemetery, Georgetown, IL. Please wear masks and practice social distancing while attending the services. Memorials may be made to Destiny Fellowship Church of Moweaqua.

Katherine was born March 18, 1927, the daughter of George and Effie (Burdick) Jones. She married Carl L. Readnour on January 24, 1957 in Urbana, IL. He preceded her in death on December 16, 1988.

Katherine was a faithful believer in Christ. She worked as seamstress and loved her family; devoting her life to her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are her sons: Joe (Kathy) Readnour of Moweaqua, IL and John (Kathy) Readnour of Pearsburg, VA; step-son, Melvin (Lynn) Readnour of Renton, WA; ten grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and sisters: Thelma Thorman of WA and Gladys Rose King of Champaign, IL. Preceding her in death is her husband, Carl; parents; three brothers; one sister; and step-son, James Readnour.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.

