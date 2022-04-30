Feb. 28, 1928 - April 28, 2022

MOUNT PULASKI — Katherine O. "Kay" McCain, 94, of Mt. Pulaski formerly of Lincoln, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Vonderlieth Living Center in Mt. Pulaski, IL.

Kay was born on February 28, 1928 in Lincoln, IL the daughter of Merle and Grace Katherine (Balster) Hardy.

Kay is survived by her children: Terry Lee (Vicki) McCain of Mt. Pulaski, Jerry Lynn McCain of Mt. Pulaski, Dale Eugene (Susan) McCain of Mt. Pulaski, and Debra Kay (Alan) Voelker of Lake Fork; her nine grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers: Carl and Donald.

Cremation rites will be accorded, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski, IL.