Feb. 28, 1928 - April 28, 2022
MOUNT PULASKI — Katherine O. "Kay" McCain, 94, of Mt. Pulaski formerly of Lincoln, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Vonderlieth Living Center in Mt. Pulaski, IL.
Kay was born on February 28, 1928 in Lincoln, IL the daughter of Merle and Grace Katherine (Balster) Hardy.
Kay is survived by her children: Terry Lee (Vicki) McCain of Mt. Pulaski, Jerry Lynn McCain of Mt. Pulaski, Dale Eugene (Susan) McCain of Mt. Pulaski, and Debra Kay (Alan) Voelker of Lake Fork; her nine grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers: Carl and Donald.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski, IL.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.