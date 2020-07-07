MATTESON - Katherine Tyson, 69, passed away, June 26, 2020 in Matteson, IL.
Katherine was born in Brownsville, TN on October 30, 1950 to Willie Samuel Sr. and Vernida Martin Tyson. Her family moved to Illinois in 1967. She is a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School and Sangamon State University.
In her lifetime, Katherine had been an active member of St. Peter C.M.E. Church (Brownsville, TN), Antioch Missionary Baptist Church (Decatur, IL), and Abundant Faith Christian Center (Springfield, IL). She was employed in varying capacities in Decatur and Springfield, until her final role with the Illinois State Board of Education, from which she retired in 1999. Katherine was an avid reader, an excellent seamstress, and loved to garden.
Katherine is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Ishmael, and siblings: Justine Wynne, Bobbie Barnes, Vernita Thomas, Otis Perkins, William Perkins, Robert Tyson, and Willie Samuel Tyson Jr.
Katherine leaves to cherish her memory her children: Isaiah J. West and Nzinga West; her grandchildren: Breeann Rials (Chris), Reco West (Loretta), and Katherine West; her great-grandchildren: Niara, Sariah, Malia, Jaylah, and Nasir; her siblings: Juanita Tyson, Johnnie Tyson (Jean), Bernette Harley (Dr. Richard), and Sarah Barnes (Bernard); and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family.
Katherine will be cremated. The family will hold a private memorial for her on June 11, 2020 at 1 pm. Family and friends are invited to join the family in honoring her by holding their own moment of reflection or celebration during this time. In lieu of flowers and cards, the family requests that you share your favorite memories and any pictures of Katherine to WestTyson71@gmail.com or PO Box 15101, Chicago, IL 60615.
