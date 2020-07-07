Katherine Tyson

Katherine will be cremated. The family will hold a private memorial for her on June 11, 2020 at 1 pm. Family and friends are invited to join the family in honoring her by holding their own moment of reflection or celebration during this time. In lieu of flowers and cards, the family requests that you share your favorite memories and any pictures of Katherine to WestTyson71@gmail.com or PO Box 15101, Chicago, IL 60615.