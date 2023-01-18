June 18, 1955 - Jan. 12, 2023

DECATUR — Kathie Ellen Stull, 67, of Decatur, IL, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, after a long illness.

A graveside service to honor Kathie's life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Lester Barnett Cemetery. Family requests casual attire for Kathie's service. Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel is assisting the family with services.

Kathie was born on June 18, 1955, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Wendell and Joan (Murphy) McCauley. She married the love of her life Michael Stull on January 25, 1997. Kathie worked as a receiving manager for Walmart for 20 years.

Kathie loved reading and going to the library, gardening, fishing and casinos. She loved a lot of things but mostly her husband and children.

Kathie is survived by her husband, Michael Stull; daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Piuma; son, Keith (Natasha) Swick; brothers: David (Chelly) McCauley, Tim McCauley, Vincent (Ann) McCauley and Andrew (Tammy) McCauley; stepson, Josh Stull; stepdaughter, Micah Hernandez; granddaughter, Winter Swick; seven step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Wendie.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.