Oct. 24, 1953 - April 13, 2023

DECATUR — Kathleen A. Dickerson, 69, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2023, at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth, surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 17, 2023, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m., Monday at Harristown Cemetery.

Kathleen was born October 24, 1953, in Decatur, the daughter of George and Ann (Rauch) Grandon. She worked for over 20 years as a seamstress at Aramark until her retirement. She was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and loved watching all of their games.

She is survived by her son, Jon Dickerson of Decatur; brothers: Bill Grandon of Atlanta, IL, and Steve Grandon of Decatur; sister, Virginia Grandon of Decatur; mother, Ann Grandon of Decatur; and her beloved Chihuahua Jak.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her father, George Grandon.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.