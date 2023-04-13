July 17, 1952 - April 10, 2023

DECATUR — Kathleen Ann Cummings, 70, of Decatur, IL, passed away on April 10, 2023, at her residence with her husband and daughter by her side. She was born July 17, 1952, in Sandwich, IL, the daughter of Van Franklin Aldrich, and Eva Sampson.

She married Douglas Cummings on November 27, 1987, in Decatur, he survives. Kathleen is also survived by one daughter, Crystel Cummings of Decatur, IL; two step-daughters: Crystal Hood and Tonya Angell both of Decatur, IL; one sister, Linda Stewart of Mt. Zion, IL; and two brothers: Terry Aldrich of Decatur, IL, and Jeff Aldrich of Centralia, IL. Five grandchildren.

Kathleen graduated from Centralia High School, class of 1970, and worked for Sears and Brown Jug for many years. She enjoyed hunting for antiques in her spare time, but most of all she cherished her time spent with her family and friends. Kathleen's family wants to extend a special thank you to DMH Cancer Center, and DMH Hospice.

Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements made by Central Cremation Center-Forsyth, IL.