MARCO ISLAND, Florida - Kathleen "Kitty" Hawkins Netherwood, (nee Howard), 66 of Marco Island, Florida passed away after a two-year battle with esophageal cancer on July 5, 2021, in Andrews, NC.
Kitty was born on December 1, 1954 in Decatur, IL, to Robert and Marilyn Howard. She grew up in Decatur attending the Decatur Schools and played the clarinet in band, played the piano, excelled at softball, enjoyed water skiing, and learned outdoor survival skills as a Pathfinder. Kitty worked around the job-site with her father in his building contractor business, worked as a candy striper at the Decatur Memorial Hospital, and worked as a camp counselor at Camp Blue Ridge. In junior high, Kitty became an avid gymnast, and as a young teen took first place in her age group racing both flat-track and motocross. Kitty attended La Sierra University in California. She went on to become very successful in her career as a hospice nurse and medical device researcher. Kitty was a world traveler and often flew to Europe for medical conferences. She also participated in Naples first Great Dock Canoe Race. She was an Advanced Open Water Diver who relished drift-diving in the Caribbean - with sharks. When not doing back-to-back spin classes at the NCH Wellness Center, she could be found doing Hot Yoga, or cycling throughout Collier County.
Kitty is predeceased by her father, Robert Howard; her first husband, Samuel Stewart and her second husband, Irwin Hawkins.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond Heath Netherwood of Marco Island and her mother, Marilyn Howard of Oakley, IL. Kitty is also survived by her daughters: Sydney Mading and husband, Ian, Delaney Stewart, her step-daughter, Tiffany Heath and her three siblings: sister, Sandy Akins and husband, Billy of Naples; brother, Terry Howard and wife, Seon Young of Vonore, TN and brother, David of Johnson City along with grandchildren: Cash, Kingston, and Presley Mading; nephew, Jacob Akins and her nieces: Sierra and Marissa Akins and Brittany and Ashley Howard.
Services for Kitty will be private.
