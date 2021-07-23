SPRINGFIELD — Kathleen Larue (Heckwine) Lybarger, age 90, passed away peacefully at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 10:05 p.m.

Kathleen was born on July 6, 1931 to Bennett and Beulah (Linn) Heckwine of Mt. Auburn. She was a graduate of Mt. Auburn High School. She married Floyd Lybarger in 1951 and he preceded her in death on April 16, 2009. Kathleen was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker and mother.

She is survived by four children: Charles Dennis (Cherie) Lybarger of Mesa, AZ; Bennet Dale Lybarger of Illiopolis, IL; Linda Marie Lybarger of Sherman, IL and Douglas Edward (Michelle) Lybarger of Rural Valley, PA. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Alyssa and Derek Lybarger of Rural Valley, PA and Jessica (Drew) Melton of Cobb Island, MD. She is also survived by four great grandchildren: Rylee Lybarger and Taylor Gregg of Mesa, AZ and Titan and Isla Melton of Cobb Island, MD, along with several nieces, nephews, and her little dog, Daisy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one daughter, Barbara Ann Lybarger; two sisters: Cleo Heckwine and Zelma (Heckwine) McDonald; three brothers: Gale, Norris and Ray Heckwine; and two grandsons: Michael and Matthew Lybarger.

Visitation: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 26, 2021 at Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home, 432 7th Street in Illiopolis. Funeral at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home in Illiopolis with Rev. Melissa Ebken officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Illiopolis Christian Church or a charity of your choice.