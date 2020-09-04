× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Kathleen Marie Dubbelde, 89, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away peacefully the morning of September 2, 2020 at Imboden Creek Living Center, Decatur, Illinois.

Kathy was born in Prairietown, Illinois on February 2, 1931, she married Victor Dubbelde on June 6, 1954 at Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill, Illinois. Surviving are her son Jim Dubbelde and his wife Cheryl of Decatur Illinois, daughter-in-law Teresa Dubbelde of Mt. Olive, and son-in-law Tom Brinkmann of St Louis. Her grandchildren are: Joshua Dubbelde of Decatur, Jamie (Steve) Munda of Minooka, Nikki (Josh) Heltsley of Mt. Olive, Taylor (Justin) Bertolini of Staunton, Katie Brinkmann, and Grace Brinkmann of St. Louis.

Her great-grandchildren brought much joy to her life—Avery and Alexander Dubbelde; Peter, Matthew, and Bridgit Munda; and Tucker Heltsley.

She was preceded in death by her husband Victor, son Karl, and daughter Ann.

Private services will be held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, with Pastor Wade Helmkamp officiating. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to the Huntington's Disease Society, 3286 Ivanhoe Ave., St. Louis, Missouri 63139.

