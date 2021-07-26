CHARLESTON — Kathleen Mary Swinford, passed away one day shy of her 67th birthday, on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in the comfort of her home and with loving family at her side. Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive in Charleston. There will be no public funeral service. Memorials may be made to the Sarah Bush Regional Cancer Center and left at the visitation or mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Kathy was born July 23, 1954, in Chicago, IL, a daughter of the late William J. and Reda Jane (Sheehan) Murray. Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 43 years, Mike Swinford of Charleston; her children: Kelly Fricke (Dan) of Naperville, IL, Michael Swinford and Nicole Swinford, both of Charleston; a grandchild, Aidan Fricke; her brother, William Murray (Paulie) of Spurger, TX; and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves her two grand-dogs: Cooper, and Stella of whom she was so fond. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Reda L. Murray and her dog, Snickers.

