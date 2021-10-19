CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee — Kathleen Norris Borchers, 78, formerly of Decatur, Illinois, and a member of a well-known Decatur Family died on Friday, October 15, 2021, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

She was the daughter of the late Robert B. Borchers, long-time Decatur attorney and Nancy Kathleen Norris of Guthrie, Kentucky. Her grandfather, Charles M. Borchers, was twice mayor of Decatur and member of the 63rd Congress. She was the great-granddaughter of Saluda Hummel Borchers and Frederick William Borchers, pioneer Macon County residents.

Burial will be in West Frantz Cemetery near Oakley. Family and friends will be meeting at Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home 2827 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526 at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 22, 2021 to caravan to the cemetery for a graveside service at 2:00 PM on Friday with Pastor Chris Sheets officiating.

Kathleen was born on April 13, 1943, in Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C., during the time of her father was serving as a member of the Inter-American Defense Board and working at the Pentagon. She graduated from Douglas MacArthur High School in 1961, the first class to attend all four years. She attended the University of Arizona and graduated from Millikin University with a B.S. and M.S. in Elementary Education. She taught 35 years in the Decatur Public Schools at E.A. Gastman and Southeast.

Kathleen was a member of Alpha Chi Omega national sorority, Stephen Decatur Chapter D.A.R., National Education Association, honorary life member of Parent Teacher Association, Therapy Dogs International, World Wildlife, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, and End-Time Handmaidens, Inc.

Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army or organizations that support the homeless.

Please visit www.heritagechattanooga.com to share words of comfort or memories of Kathleen.

Arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home 7454 E. Brainerd Rd.