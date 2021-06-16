RAMSEY — Kathrine L. Bowman, 94, of Ramsey, Illinois, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Ramsey, IL, with Pastor Jeff Shouse, officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Ramsey Cemetery, Ramsey, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 19, 2021, prior to the service at the church. Memorials: Baptist Children's Home, Carmi, IL. Miller Funeral Home, Ramsey, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.

Kathrine was born January 8, 1927, in Nokomis, IL, the daughter of Lloyd W. and Josephine (Casselbery) Hulbert. Married John Robert Bowman on April 7, 1945, in Nokomis, IL, he passed away October 6, 2006. She was a former custodian in Ramsey School District and a bus driver; and was a member of First Baptist Church of Ramsey, IL.

Survived by sons: Daniel Bowman & Tonya, Lebanon, IL, Roger Bowman & Belinda, Altamont, IL, and Byron Bowman & Vickie, Decatur, IL; daughters: Carolyn Selby, Joann Stanbery, and Brenda Oliver & Mike, all of Decatur, IL; daughter-in-law Alice Bowman, Lexington, KY; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; six Great great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Jean Hulbert, Nokomis, IL. Preceded in death by: Her parents; Husband; sons: David and Jerry Bowman; and three sons-in-law.