Jan. 1, 1935 - Sept. 3, 2023

FORSYTH — Kathryn Ann Ernst, 88, of Forsyth, IL, passed away at 12:55 a.m. on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth, IL.

Kathryn was born on January 1, 1935, in Scranton, AR, the daughter of Raymond Galentine and Ann (Weatherton) Galentine. She married Charles Lorin Ernst on August 31, 1952, in Mason, IL. He preceded her in death on September 27, 2014, after 62 years of marriage.

Kathryn was a member of The Sunnyside Church of Christ. She also retired from Federal Kemper Insurance Company in 1991, after 29 years of service.

Kathryn is survived by her two children: Lyndell Ernst and wife, Kim, of Decatur, IL, and Jill Bryant-Bova and her husband, Sammy Bova, of Tiki Island, TX; six grandchildren: Jacquelyn Walker and husband, Jack of Macon, IL, Douglas Ernst of Springfield, IL, Jonathan Ernst and fiancee, Lindsay Walker, of Decatur, IL, Kristy Wilhelm of Moweaqua, IL, Amy Day and husband, Andy of Blue Mound, IL, and Brittney Bryant of Baton Rouge, LA; numerous great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Zane Galentine and wife, Barb, of Vacaville, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; son, Bradlee Ray Ernst; brother, Maurice Galentine; sister, Patricia, who passed away at age two, and was Kathryn's twin; and sister-in-law, Donna Galentine.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. The Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 8, 2023, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Edgewood Cemetery in Edgewood, IL.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Hickory Point Christian Village for their compassion and their care of Kathryn that went above and beyond.

