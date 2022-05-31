July 14, 1926 - Jan. 14, 2022

DECATUR — Kathryn Christine Brink (nee Mau), 95, of Decatur, passed peacefully to eternal life in heaven on January 14, 2022. She rests in the arms of Jesus along with her husband Carl, who preceded her in death in 2007.

A Celebration of Kathryn's life will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 4, 2022, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Decatur. Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 AM, Saturday at the church. Private family burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials in Kathryn's honor may be made to Northeast Community Fund.

Kathryn was born on July 14, 1926, in Ashland, IL, the daughter of Raymond F. and Kathryn (Graff) Mau. She married Carl Brink on September 4, 1949, in Pleasant Plains, IL. Kathryn's life was dedicated to serving the church and her family. She was active in choir, Bible studies, missions, and other groups. Kathryn volunteered at a variety of organizations including the LSA, and the DMH Thrift Shop and Coffee Shop.

Kathryn is survived by her children: Carol (Jerry) Pelz of Decatur, Mark (Mary Beth) Brink of Ocoee, FL, Susan (Kevin) of Fort Wayne, IN, John (Laura) Brink of St. Louis, MO, and Tom (Beth) Brink of Dallas, TX. Grandchildren: Sarah (Mike) Schafer, Katie (Jason) Jenkins, Chris (Katie) Pelz, Leah Pelz, Brian (Erica) Brink, Andrew (Raphaela) Brink, Josh (Brittany) Brink, Jenny Brockberg, Erika Brockberg, Joel Brockberg, Matthew (Erica) Brockberg, Allyson Brink, Henry Brink, Anna Brink, Coleman Brink; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Carl; brother, Bud Mau; and sister, Frieda Dannenberger.

