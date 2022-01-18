DECATUR — Kathryn Christine Brink (nee Mau), 95, of Decatur passed peacefully to eternal life in heaven on January 14, 2022. She rests in the arms of Jesus along with her husband Carl, who preceded her in death in 2007.

Private family services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church. A celebration of Kathryn's life with family and friends will be held at a later date, when it is safer to do so. Memorials in Kathryn's honor may be made to Northeast Community Fund.

Kathryn was born on July 14, 1926, in Ashland, IL, the daughter of Raymond F. and Kathryn (Graff) Mau. She married Carl Brink on September 4, 1949, in Pleasant Plains, IL. Kathryn's life was dedicated to serving the church and her family. She was active in choir, Bible studies, missions, and other groups. Kathryn volunteered at a variety of organizations including the LSA, and the DMH Thrift Shop and Coffee Shop.

Kathryn is survived by her children: Carol (Jerry) Pelz of Decatur, Mark (Mary Beth) Brink of Ocoee, FL, Susan (Kevin) of Fort Wayne, IN, John (Laura) Brink of St. Louis, MO, and Tom (Beth) Brink of Dallas, TX. Grandchildren: Sarah (Mike) Schafer, Katie (Jason) Jenkins, Chris (Katie) Pelz, Leah Pelz, Brian (Erica) Brink, Andrew (Raphaela) Brink, Josh (Brittany) Brink, Jenny Brockberg, Erika Brockberg, Joel Brockberg, Matthew (Erica) Brockberg, Allyson Brink, Henry Brink, Anna Brink, Coleman Brink, and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Carl, brother Bud Mau, and sister Frieda Dannenberger.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family, in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral homes