DECATUR -- Kathryn Davis, 95, of Decatur, IL, passed away May 20, 2020 at her residence.

Kathryn was born September 23, 1924 on her family's homestead farm, in Benoit, WI, the daughter of John and Anna (Paulesic) Munich. She married Lawrence Davis on September 25, 1943, in Benoit, WI.

Kathryn had worked as a receiving clerk for Venture. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes. She enjoyed needlework and crochete. Her main focus was her family, whom she loved dearly.

Surviving are her children, Lawrence Davis of Peshtigo, WI, Cheryl Carter (Larry) of Spokane, WA, Mary Schultz (Frank) of San Tan Valley, AZ, Gregory Davis (Dianne) of Elk, WA, Michelle Price (Allen) of Decatur, IL; grandchildren, Tanya Carter, Eric Schultz (Tracy), Tamara Fitzgerald (Johnny), Carrie Davis (Jim), Stormi Davis, Adam Davis (Jenna), Zachary Davis; great grandchildren, Katie, Jordan, Hunter, Audrey, Nina, Ethan, Anna, and Raymond.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; four brothers, three sisters; and daughter in law, Jill Davis.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorials: St. Jude's Children's Hospital or Safe Haven Hospice.