DECATUR — Kathryn E. Jackson, 88, of Decatur passed away October 18, 2021, at Randall Residence.

A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m., Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

Kathryn was born February 9, 1933, in Peoria, the daughter of Thomas Joseph and Mae B. (Watson) Stack. She married William Q. Jackson on February 20, 1953, in Springfield. Kathryn worked as a registered nurse at St. Mary's Hospital for over 20 years. She enjoyed art and was passionate about reading. Kathryn was active in Pink Smoke and the Red Hat Society. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Decatur.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, William Q. Jackson; sons: Michael (Beverly) Jackson of Toluca Lake, CA, Daniel Q. (Karen) Jackson of Big Rapids, MI, and Chris (Linda) Jackson of Studio City, CA; grandchildren: Carrie Ewing of Decatur, Hannah Jackson and Adam Jackson, both of Studio City, CA; great-grandchildren: Summer, Autumn and Karter.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Evelyn.

