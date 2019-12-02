DECATUR — Kathryn Earlene Drew, 92, of Decatur, IL, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.

Kathryn was born October 12, 1927, in Gary, IN, the daughter of Earl Clyde and Mildred E (Newman) Jeffress. Kathryn grew up in Kincaid, IL, and graduated from Kincaid High School in 1945. She lived in Taylorville and Decatur and graduated from Lincoln Land Community College as a registered nurse. Kathryn worked as a registered nurse at Taylorville Care Center, taught CNA classes throughout central Illinois and worked at Macon Resources last. She married Robert N. Drew on August 31, 1991, at the Grand Canyon, Arizona.

Surviving is her husband of 28 years, Robert of Decatur; daughter, Darla J. Drew of CA; grandchildren: Bonnie Izatt Hughes, Clyde Izatt, Christopher, Marissa, Kelly, and Bradley Izatt.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents; sons: Bill E. Izatt and Mark J. Izatt; and her brother, Emmitt Charles Jeffress.

In honor of Kathryn's wishes cremation services will be provided by Graceland/Fairlawn Crematory. There will be no services.

Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

