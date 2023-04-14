Feb. 8, 1940 - April 13, 2023

Kathryn Louise (Noonan) Gerald passed away at her daughter's home in Macon, IL, surrounded by her loved ones on April 13, 2023, at the age of 83.

Kay is preceded in death by her parents, John and C. Christine Noonan; sister, Barbara (Walter) Walker; brother, Bill Noonan; and sister, Carol Jean Noonan.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Gerald of Illiopolis, IL; her son, Bill (Susan) Bruns of Caitlin, IL; daughter, Carol (Leland) Dodson of Macon, IL; daughter, Debra (Ron) Baumhardt of Springfield IL; step-children: Angela Fryer, and Ryan Nelson. Her grandchildren: Keighty (Jacob) Dobbels, Billie (Ricky) Byrum, Casey Dodson, Patrice (Brandon) Helm, Jennifer (Lou) Tuttle, Emily (Brian) Haga, Sarah Bruns, Clayton (Jordan) Hawkins and Macey (Dylan) Dalbey . She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren; sister, MaryAnn Young; brother, John (Barbara) Noonan; sister-in-law, Emily Noonan; and nieces and nephews.

Kay was born in Cantrall, IL, and graduated from Athens High School.

Kay's many hobbies included gardening, cooking, sewing, quilting for family, friends, and Project Linus, playing the piano and percussion, and spending time with her loved ones. Kay's most precious gifts were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved making clothes, dolls, cloth books, toys, and quilts for her "babies."

A visitation will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home, 432 Seventh Street, Illiopolis, IL, 62539. Funeral Services will be at the Illiopolis Christian Church on April 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with graveside services to follow.

Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home in Illiopolis is in charge of arrangements.