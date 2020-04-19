× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MAROA -- Kathryn M. Shirey 85 of Maroa, Il, passed away 12:33 A.M. April 18, 2020 at Prairie Creek Village, Decatur, Il.

Private graveside services will be Friday, April 24, 2020 at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL with Scott Marsh officiating. Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL assisted the family with arrangements

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Kathryn was born February 9, 1935 in Kappa, IL the daughter of Francis and Emma (Easter) Weber. She married Larry Shirey on December 20, 1952 in El Paso, IL.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Shirey, Maroa, IL, children: Larry (Diane) Shirey, Jr., Elk Grove, CA; Janet (Roger) Mallory, Maroa, IL; Juanita (Randy) Meredith, Odin, IL; Rick (Julie) Shirey, Morton; IL; 7 grandchildren: Randy Mallory, Scott (Shelley) Mallory; Kelly Mallory; Jason (Trina) Green; Michelle (Ronnie) DeWitt; Kris Shirey; and Curtis Shirey; and 8 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Donna Lock and son-in-law, John Thomas Green.

Kathryn was employed by the Maroa Prairie Post newspaper for 22 years and then served as the Maroa City Clerk for 15 years before retiring in 2006. She enjoyed being with her family whom she loved very much.