Kathryn Wendell-Batchelder

Sept. 16, 1982 - May 21, 2022

LINCOLN — Kathryn Michelle "Katy" Wendell-Batchelder, 39, of Lincoln, IL, formerly of Decatur, passed away at 8:39 p.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Lincoln Village, Lincoln, IL.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 27, 2022, in Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Rick Welton, Celebrant. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until Service time at the church on Friday morning. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, is assisting the family with services.

Memorials may be made in Katy's memory to Holy Family Parish. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Katy was born September 16, 1982, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Michael and Kay (Daykin) Wendell. She married Christopher Batchelder on August 6, 2011.

Surviving are her parents, Michael and Kay Wendell of Decatur; sister, Kedra D. Edgecombe (Anthony) of Crawfordsville, IN; paternal grandparents, Robert and Sheila Wendell of Mt. Zion; maternal grandfather, Donald Daykin of Taylorville; nephews and niece: Maxwell Edgecombe, Clayton Edgecombe, and Gwendolyn Edgecombe; many aunts and uncles also survive.

Katy was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Dorothy Daykin; and her aun, Kim Warren.