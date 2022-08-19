May 2, 1959 - Aug. 16, 2022

MONTICELLO — Kathy Bachman, 63, of Monticello passed away from Metastatic Breast Cancer at 2:29 p.m., on August 16, 2022, at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.

Kathy was born on May 2, 1959, in Urbana, IL, the daughter of Ray and Rose (Parker) Williams. She married Ted Bachman on August 10, 1980, at the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 42 years, Ted Bachman of Monticello; parents, Ray and Rose Williams of Geff, IL; brothers: Raymond (Karen) Cook of Athens, IL, Keith (Veronica) Williams of Sugarland, TX; nieces: Roseana (Bryce) Johnson, Tiffany Cook, Jennifer Wilson, Rosemary (Dan) Pagliano, Chloe Kathryn Williams, Regan Rose Williams; several step-nieces, several grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and two great grand-nephews. Additionally she leaves behind several aunts and one uncle on her Mothers side and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; several uncles, an aunt; and one grand-nephew, Cohen Ray Cook Willms.

Kathy lived with her husband in Champaign, Urbana and Pesotum for three years before moving up north to Chicagoland to pursue their chosen career paths. Kathy worked in the Life Insurance Industry, first as an Administrative Assistant, then switching to Life Underwriting. She earned her Fellow, Acadamy Of Life Underwriting (FALU) Diploma in 2004 and advanced to the rank of Senior Life Underwriting Consultant. She finished her career working remotely for Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) headquartered in Chesterfield, MO. Kathy retired in June of 2015, relocating full time to Monticello in June of 2018. After retirement, she and her husband wintered in Sun City, Az.

Kathy loved to travel. She loved cruising the local country roads as when she was dating her husband. She loved cross country road trips, was a Route 66 enthusiast and member of the Route 66 Association of Illinois. Kathy traveled the fabled highway on many regional 66 trips plus two full length journeys on the old road from Lake Shore Drive in Chicago to the Santa Monica Pier. Her favorite destination though was the Hawaiian Islands.

Kathy had many interests. She loved gardening, art and music, people, the ILLINI, the Cubs, historic homes and home restoration. Her big project over the last 22 years was the restoration of the Dighton-Shonkwiler historic home on State Street. Her hand and talents are evident in every room and spill out onto the porch and grounds.

Kathy loved sharing the Good News of the Salvation of Jesus Christ. She accepted Jesus as her Savior many years ago and the central part of her life was spent serving Him in quiet ways, in prayer groups and service to His Church. She had a true gift for praying powerfully in public. Kathy was an associate member of the American Lutheran Church of Sun City where she served as a Liturgist and sang in the Choir, as well as a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello where she served as a Liturgist, sang in the Choir, and served as a Ruling Elder.

Kathy will be deeply missed by her husband, her family, her many, many friends and her cat Shadow.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Monday, August 22, 2022, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello or the Kirby Medical Center.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.