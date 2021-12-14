MONTICELLO — Kay B. Drew (Foster), 83, of Monticello, IL, formerly of Cisco, passed away on December 12, 2021. Kay was born in Decatur, IL, on May 8, 1938, to Willard and Nellie Pauline Foster (Smith). She graduated from the original Decatur High School and started working at Bell Telephone Company. Kay also worked as a bookkeeper for Cisco Coop Grain Company and then became a Business Consult for Agris-Farmland Accounting Systems.

Kay met her husband of 61 years, Jackson S. Drew, at a Savoy Club dance at the YMCA in Decatur. They married on May 17, 1959, at Central Christian Church in Decatur. Jack preceded her in death in September 2019. Surviving are three of their four children: Pam (Joe) Geis and Chris (Steve) Carr, both of Monticello, and Jeremy (Allison) Drew of Bloomington, IL. Their son, Robert "Rob" Drew, passed away in August 2018. Kay's legacy also includes surviving grandchildren: Dillon Brown, Cameron Brown, Teagan Drew, and Lianne (Kevin) Virenius; along with great-grandsons: Connor and Owen Virenius. She is also survived by her brother, Dan (Chris) Foster; sister-in-law, Yvonne Howland; and several nieces and nephews.

Kay was a member of Cisco United Methodist Church and Cisco American Legion Unit #1181. Her life's enjoyments were bowling, playing cards with friends, knitting, reading and volunteer work with the Cisco Library Board, Kirby Hospital Auxiliary and Carle Hospital Auxiliary (Auxiliary President 2012-2014).

Kay loved God, family and friends. She was thankful for the love, friendship and support she had from the caretakers during the last part of her life.

Following cremation, her burial will be next to her husband and son in Croninger Cemetery in Cisco. Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 21, at 10:00 a.m. at Cisco United Methodist Church with a family-only graveside prayer following the service.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Villas of Holly Brook and Kirby Medical Center for their excellent care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers-plants, memorial donations to the Cisco United Methodist Church are welcome and appreciated.

The family is served by Mackey-Wright Funeral Home of Monticello. Condolences may be sent to www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.