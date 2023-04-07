Feb. 15, 1949 - April 4, 2023

METROPOLIS — Kay Russell, 74 of Metropolis, IL, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.

Per her wishes, there will be no services.

Kay and her husband Bill owned and operated Russell's Cafe in Decatur for many years. She continued her love of cooking by copying down recipes from cooking shows and trying them out at home. Kay loved to go camping and fishing and had a special place in her heart for her beloved Yorkie, Lil Bit.

Kay is survived by her husband of 57 years, William "Bill" Russell; daughter, Tracy Schnaare and husband Dale; son, Bill Russell and wife Tammy; grandchildren: Stephanie Shelton, Chelsie Russell and Harley Russell; great-grandchildren: Gracie and Liam; one sister, Carolyn Morthland; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Dwayne and Mary (McQuality) Melhorn; and two brothers: James Melhorn and Gary Melhorn.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis. Condolences for the family may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.