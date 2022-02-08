DECATUR — Kayden Zale Tyson, 7 months, of Decatur passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. He was born on June 30, 2021 in Decatur, IL, the son of Hailey Robertson and Josh Tyson.

He is survived by his parents, Hailey Robertson and Josh Tyson; grandparents: Amanda Vaughan, Jeremy Vaughan, Tonya Tyson; great-grandparents: Carolyn Davis and Carolyn (Jimmy) Vaughan; aunts and uncles: Kaylynn Robertson, Joshua Crowe, Carley Robertson, Stevie Staten, Trinity Miller, Destiny Tyson and Serenity Tyson; great-aunts and great-uncle: Becca (Jeff) Pickett, Justin Vaughan, Amanda Vaughan and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his great-great-grandparents: Durrell and Mamie Rickett, great-uncle: Mark Davis and aunt Juliet Pelham.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 starting at 11:00 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville with Pastor Gerald McPhillips officiating. Burial will be in Beryl Cemetery in Beryl, AR at a later date.

Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements.