Dec. 25, 2006 - July 15, 2022

ASSUMPTION — Keegan William Dean Virden, 15, of Assumption, died July 15, 2022, in St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, in Assumption Christian Church. Visitation will be from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, also in the church. The family requests casual attire. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Assumption. Memorials may be made to Shelby County 4-H.

Keegan was born on December 25, 2006, in Decatur, IL, the son of Michael and Joni (Durbin) Virden. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Church of God and a sophomore at Central A&M High School. Keegan belonged to the Shelby County Silver Spurs 4-H Club and enjoyed basketball, hunting, fishing and hanging out with his friends.

Surviving are his parents; brothers: Izac and Logan Virden of Assumption, IL; sisters: Haylee, Kyrie, Kynzi and Kora Virden of Assumption, IL; grandparents: David (Carlene) Virden of Mt. Zion, IL, Tony (Faye) Adams of Pana, IL, Chris (Lori) Durbin of Morrisonville, IL, and John (Cindy) Kloever of Pana, IL; great-grandparents: George (Joyce) McMann of Oconee, IL, Beulah Durbin of Stonington, IL, Dean (Jane) Long of Taylorville, IL, Pearl Adams of Mattoon, IL, Arlene Harbarger of Assumption, IL, and Susan Carter of Morrisonville, IL; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceding him in death are great-grandparents and great-aunts and uncles.

Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.