MOUNT ZION - Keith A. Flesner, 75, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 9:15 p.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021 in his residence.

Keith was born November 18, 1945 in Pana, IL the son of Ralph G. and Mary Katherine (Killam) Flesner. He graduated from Shelbyville High School in 1963. He married Gerry (Suter) in 1966, until 1982, during which three children were born. On October 26, 1985 he married his current wife, M. Carolyn (Mendenhall) Flesner.

Keith's childhood years on the family farm instilled an appreciated work ethic that served him well in life, as well as during military and work career years. He served his country during the Vietnam era, primarily with the US Navy, Atlantic Fleet. He worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for over thirty-six years, beginning as a welder in 1965. He completed Cat technical training and various other educational opportunities over the years, as he advanced various manufacturing planning, quality assurance, and multiple levels of factory and manufacturing engineering managerial positions. With factory division manager responsibility beginning in 1992, Keith implemented and managed large mining product production at the Joliet Caterpillar facility and later various factory areas in the Decatur facility until his retirement in 2002.

Over the years, Keith resided in Shelby County, Pana, IL and (with marriage to Carolyn) Argenta, IL (having served as a village trustee) and with a transfer for Cat, relocating in Minooka, IL. In 2006, he and Carolyn moved to Mt. Zion, IL and later added a winter home in The Villages, FL. He was an active member of the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, and enjoyed serving on the maintenance committee as well as various mission and volunteer activities. Keith was also a member of the American Legion Post #72, in Macon, IL.

The last few years included time enjoying family, grandkids, nature walking/hiking in Illinois and Florida, golf, biking, kayaking, pickle-ball, golf cart trails, card and board games with family and friends, church volunteering and visiting scenic areas. Keith strived to stay healthy, active and spending as much time as practical enjoying family time, church volunteering, and maximize The Villages, FL home recreation opportunities and activities.

Surviving is his wife: Carolyn of Mt. Zion, IL; children: Jennifer Eddy (Todd) of Normal, IL, Jodi Atchison (Bill) of Washington, IL, and Brian Flesner (Christian) of Munich, Germany; Stepchildren: Leslie Hicks (Mark of Carmel, IN and Michael Campbell of Maryville, IL; siblings: George Flesner (Dorothy), R. Wayne Flesner (Rita) and Lyle Flesner(Susan) all of Shelbyville, IL, Katherine Scuffham (Kyme) of Peoria, IL and David Flesner (Julie) of El Cajon, CA; grandchildren: Jacob Lamb, Emily Atchison, W. Conner Atchison, Benjamin Eddy, and Samuel Eddy; step grandchildren: Austin Campbell, Alexandra Hicks, and Meade Hicks; great-grandchild: Isabelle Lamb.

A service to celebrate Keith's life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 28, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL. The family will receive friends for a visitation beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday evening at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL with military honors. Memorials may be made in his memory to the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church or the American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at dawson-wikoff.com.