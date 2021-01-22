WARRENSBURG — Keith C. Gooding, 67, of Warrensburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Keith was born on July 15, 1953, in Bloomington, IL, the son of Robert L. and Margaret A. (Smith) Gooding. A graduate of MacArthur High School, Keith started at age 16 working for Bud Leach Garage and in 1983 he became part owner of the business. In 1999, his brother Mark became a partner, and the business became known as Gooding Auto Restoration.
Keith is survived by the love of his life Julie Young; his sons: Zachary K. Gooding of Bloomingdale, IL and Samuel Robert Gooding (Lourdes Peraldi) of River Falls, WI, Drake Young of Warrensburg, IL and Hannah Young of Warrensburg, IL; siblings: Kathleen M. Wilson of St. Louis, MO, Robert Lawrence "Larry" (Linda Fultz) Gooding of Decatur, Mark W. (Rhonda) Gooding of Decatur, and Lori L. Gooding of Indianapolis, IN; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, his dog Snickers and many good friends.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Michael P. and Brian P. Gooding, brother-in-law Ron Wilson, and nephew Christopher Wilson.
Keith loved anything car related, drag races, watching football and spending time with his family and friends.
A special thank you goes out to Dr. Ontiveros, Dr. Pyles, DMH nurses as well as DMH Hospice for taking great care of Keith.
In keeping with Keith's wishes, cremation services will be provided by Graceland/Fairlawn Crematory. No services are planned at this time. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.
