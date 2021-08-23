DECATUR — Keith James Auton, 27, of Decatur, IL passed away at 5:13 p.m., Friday, August 20, 2021, in Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.

A service to celebrate Keith's life will be held at 12:00 Noon, Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time, Thursday morning at the funeral home. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. Memorials may be made to the family. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Keith was born September 7, 1993, in Decatur, IL the son of Rodger and Karen (Stollard) Auton. He was a 2012 graduate from Eisenhower High School having participated in the Elite Show Choir and lettering in baseball. Keith enjoyed baseball and was a Die-hard Chicago Cubs fan. Keith was affiliated with the former St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Keith was recently working at Coz's Restaurant.

Surviving are his parents: Rodger and Karen Auton of Decatur.

Keith was preceded in death by his grandparents, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.