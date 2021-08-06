Keith V. Crosier

LATHAM — Kenneth V. Crosier, 78, of Latham, IL, passed away at 11:25 A.M. Thursday August 5, 2021 at Vonderlieth Living Center in Mt. Pulaski.

Kenneth was born on April 11, 1943 in Laconia, IN, to Eldon V. and Neva (Kingsley) Crosier. He married Edith M. Peveler on June 5, 1965 in Lincoln. She preceded him in death on September 5, 2005.

Surviving are his sons, Kenneth E. Crosier of Latham, IL and Brian (Tammy) Crosier of Sullivan, IL; one sister, Janet (Dwight) Schuck of Washington, IL; four step grandchildren and 9.5 step great-grandchildren, and a special friend Ruth Wilcox of Latham, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, 1 brother Joseph "Joe" Crosier and one sister Barbara Richardson.

Kenneth was a member of the Latham United Methodist Church. He was the Assistant Chief for the Latham Volunteer Fire Department, which he had been a member of since 1965. He was also a die hard Indiana Basketball and St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Services for Kenneth will be at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday August 10, 2021 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski, IL with Rev. Mark Morgan officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 P.M. Monday evening also at the funeral home. Burial will be at Lake Bank Cemetery, Latham. Memorials may be made to the Latham Volunteer Fire Department or to the Latham United Methodist Church.