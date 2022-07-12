Oct. 20, 1960 - July 5, 2022

NORWAY, Iowa — Kelly Dwayne Foster, 61, of Norway, IA, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Kelly was born in Decatur, IL. He shared his birthday with his best friend and twin brother, Kerry Foster. He was a graduate of MacArthur High School. He worked as a Foreman for ADM and its contracting groups in Decatur and Cedar Rapids for over 30 years. His passions included motocross, golf, muscle cars, motorcycles, hunting, and tinkering in his garage. Kelly had knack of helping others with his many skills.

Kelly was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Wayne and Geraldine Ann and his twin brother, Kerry.

He is survived by his son, Austin (Ashley); and daughters: Brooke Seaman (Adam) and Bailey Broderick (Jared); and four grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters: Cathy Foreman (John) and Shelly Smith (Frank); along with many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to make special mention to Debbie Foster, the doctors, nurses, and first responders that did all they could to help him during his battle.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Kelly touched are invited to a Celebration of Life at the Norway Legion Post #234 on July 23rd from 2:00 - 5:00 PM to reminisce, grieve, and toast a life that impacted many. A gathering will be held at a later date in Decatur.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society.