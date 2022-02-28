DECATUR — Ken L. Snow, Jr., 72, of Decatur, IL passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022 with his wife by his side.

Private family services will be held. A Celebration of Life may be planned at a later date. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Ken was born on September 13, 1949 in Suffern, NY, the son of Kenneth L. Snow, Sr. and Marion (Fitzpatrick) Snow. He was a graduate of Bryant College in Rhode Island. Ken married Joy N. Mandoline on March 28, 1998. He retired from Avon Products as a regional manager and also enjoyed working at Kenny's Ace Hardware in Mt. Zion. Ken enjoyed playing golf, mowing the lawn, swimming with his grandchildren, traveling and wintering with his wife in Florida. He loved God, adored his wife and was the best example of a father and grandfather. Ken had a great sense of humor, a big personality and he loved everyone.

Ken is survived by his wife, Joy N. Snow of Decatur, IL; children: Kenny (Tiffany) Snow III of Derby, KS, Kristi (Justin) Poskevich of Carterville, IL, Bryce (Stephanie) Ellis of Washington, IL and Shea (AJ) Anderson of Decatur, IL; brother, Tom (Maria) Snow of Cincinnati, OH; grandchildren: Keaton Snow, Emmalynn Snow, Hudson Snow, Braden Poskevich, Kayleigh Poskevich, Carter Poskevich, Camden Ellis, Cooper Ellis and Grace Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.