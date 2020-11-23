DECATUR — Ken Selby, 88, of Decatur, IL succumbed to COVID-19 surrounded by many of his family members on November 20, 2020. The family acknowledges and greatly appreciates the compassion and care of the staff at the DMH COVID Unit.

He was born in Sullivan, IL on June 20, 1932 to Floyd and Olga Selby. He lived in Sullivan until leaving to proudly serve in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1959. In 1953 he married Janiece Krows. They were in the same kindergarten class and proudly displayed a kindergarten class picture in their home. They were blessed with six children: Tanya Wheeler (Bill), Curt Selby (Lisa), Paul Selby (Kathy), Karen Frahlman (Dave), Pam Marth (Tom) and Thomas Selby (Robyn). Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Janiece; Thomas, Bill, Robyn, his parents and his siblings.

After leaving the U.S. Army, Ken and his family moved to Decatur where he remained a resident for the rest of his life. He graduated from Millikin University in 1963 and spent over 25 years as head of purchasing at Decatur Memorial Hospital where he retired in 1994.

In 2004, Ken married Carolyn Graven. He was blessed to be accepted and loved by Carolyn and her family; Deanna Blakeman (Tim) and Andy Graven (Sheli).