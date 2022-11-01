March 3, 1942 - Oct. 27, 2022

SPRINGFIELD — Kenneth A. Alderson, 80, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Mr. Alderson was born March 3, 1942, to Kenneth C. and Marjorie Maguire Alderson in Decatur, IL, where he was raised. He married Marilyn Schafer in 2002 and she survives.

He is also survived by his two sisters: Thieda Tontrup (Jim), Candace Sahm (Russell); brother-in-law, Bruce Douglas; five nephews; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sue Douglas; and brother, William Alderson.

He was a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Decatur in 1960, and of Southern Illinois University in 1971. He was also an exchange student at the National Taiwan Normal University Mandarin Training Center in Taipei, Taiwan.

Mr. Alderson enlisted in the US Army in 1960, and after training at Ft. Devens, MA, he served until 1963, with the Army Security Agency in Japan and Vietnam. His college political science major was a basis for joining the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in its governmental liaison program. It was the beginning of a career and his long involvement with Illinois State government. Mr. Alderson joined the Illinois Municipal League staff in 1973, where he steadily rose in the ranks to become its longest-serving Executive Director until his retirement in 2008. He served on a number of State and National Boards and Committees, including the National League of Cities Board of Directors, the NLC Environmental Policy Committee, the Illinois Terrorism Task Force and many others. He was a voracious reader and lifelong learner that consumed many hours in his retirement.

He and his wife, Marilyn, enjoyed their times sailboat racing at the Island Bay Yacht Club, where he served as the Commodore. The Aldersons also spent time working on the Schafer family farm near Pleasant Plains. They were frequent travelers, but also liked spending time at home with their family and many friends in Central Illinois.

Services for Kenneth are pending.

Memorial contributions may be to the Pleasant Plains Fire and Rescue Squad at 611 Buckeye Rd., Pleasant Plains, IL, 62677 or charity of the donor's choice.