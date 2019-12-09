DECATUR — Kenneth B. Moser died on December 7 with family at his side. He lived a long full life.
Born in Malverne, NY, to Frieda and Erwin Moser, he graduated from Tusculum College. He earned his PhD in chemistry at Duke University where he met his future wife Betty.
In Decatur, he embarked on a 40 year career as a research chemist with A. E. Staley, enjoying his work and making lifelong friends.
An avid runner, he completed 20 marathons and ran a half marathon in every state. His passions included gardening, woodworking, and traveling. In retirement, he was able to embrace his love of art, joining the Barn Colony Community where he made treasured friendships. He was also active with the Macon County Extension Service, and a long-time member of the Couples Bridge Marathon, the SWEAT running club, the MAFIA party club, and the ACS professional organization. He was a consummate collector, collecting everything from railroad date nails to seashells. Known for his quick wit, honesty, infectious smile, and kind spirit, Ken was the quintessential humanist.
He was a loving husband and father and is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty, daughters Mary (Mike Hayes), Susan (George) Lankford, Jean (Mike Comerford), Ann (David) Courtney, Jane, Angela (Enrique) Brandt, grandchildren Samantha, Jack, Elaine, Catherine, Kennedy, Caroline, George, Darina, Nadia, Macarena, Estaban, Joaquin, and Ken’s brother Erwin.
The family is very thankful for the kindness of the Decatur Memorial Hospital staff during his last days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Decatur Area Arts Council, 125 N. Water, Decatur, IL 62523 (DecaturArts.org).
The family of Kenneth Moser
