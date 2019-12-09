Kenneth B. Moser

An avid runner, he completed 20 marathons and ran a half marathon in every state. His passions included gardening, woodworking, and traveling. In retirement, he was able to embrace his love of art, joining the Barn Colony Community where he made treasured friendships. He was also active with the Macon County Extension Service, and a long-time member of the Couples Bridge Marathon, the SWEAT running club, the MAFIA party club, and the ACS professional organization. He was a consummate collector, collecting everything from railroad date nails to seashells. Known for his quick wit, honesty, infectious smile, and kind spirit, Ken was the quintessential humanist.