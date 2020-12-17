Kenneth Duane Bjelland

Aboard his Pearson 26 sailboat, The Midnight Sun, Ken gave multitudes of people the opportunity to sail on Lake Shelbyville and enjoyed chartering sailboats elsewhere with anyone who would go. He was a fixture at Lithia Springs Marina for more than 30 years. In his professional life, he served as DeWitt County Farm Bureau manager for 35 years, advocating for agricultural issues. Through that work, he married his love of travel and food by arranging trips to near and far locations. Some adventures took Central Illinoisans skiing while others took corn and bean farmers to see how pineapples grew in Hawaii or cherries grew in Canada. He leapt at any opportunity to be on the water and eat seafood. He retired in 2016 and moved from Maroa, IL, to Alton, IL, to be with his wife, Adriana Marcuzzi. He will be remembered for his dry wit, adventurous palate, and love of life.