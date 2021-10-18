MOUNT ZION — Kenneth E. "Ken" Hobbie, 91, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 11:01 a.m., Friday, October 15, 2021, with his wife by his side.

A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in Concordia Lutheran Church, Decatur. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday morning at the church. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Burial will be Witt Cemetery, Witt, IL. Memorials may be made to the Concordia Lutheran Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Ken was born January 8, 1930, in Pana, IL, the son of Herman and Anna (Rankin) Hobbie. He married Delores Auld on November 4, 1950. They would have celebrated seventy-one years of marriage this year. Ken retired from Firestone Tire Company in 1992. He was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church.

Surviving is his wife: Delores of Mt. Zion; daughter: Pam Pickowitz of Long Creek; son: James Hobbie (Amy) of Crowley, TX; brother: David Hobbie (Carol) of Hillsboro, IL; grandchildren: Angie Morrison (Shane) of Wapella, IL, Brian Pickowitz (Janelle) of South Bend, IN, Max Hobbie of Fort Worth, TX, and Sam Hobbie of Los Angeles, CA; great-grandchildren: Brielle and Brylie Morrison, Olivia, Nora, and Stella Pickowitz.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and three sisters.

Ken never knew a stranger and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.