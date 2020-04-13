× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LONG CREEK — Kenneth E. “Kenny” Jewell, 82, of Long Creek, IL passed away at 9:22 a.m. Sunday, April 12, 2020, in his residence.

A private family graveside service will be held in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Kenny was born January 1, 1938, in Taylorville, IL the son of Gerald L. and Goldie E. (Moody) Jewell. Kenny retired from Caterpillar as a machine repairman. He was a member of the UAW #751, had served on the Macon County Zoning Board, and had assisted with maintenance with the Macon County Conservation District and with the Long Creek Township Cemeteries. He married Sheila J. Suhl on December 28, 1957.

Surviving are his wife: Sheila of Long Creek; sons: Mark K. Jewell (Marcia) of Decatur and Michael K. Jewell of Blackwell, OK; daughter: Laura C. Jewell (Kelly) of Decatur; brother: Dennis W. Jewell (Jane) of Orchard Park, NY; sister: Jeri Forden-Henschen (Gary) of Macon, IL; grandchildren: Michelle R. Jewell of Oklahoma City, OK, Sara N. Ramsey (Tony) of Decatur, Taylor B. Rhodes (Jarrod) of Decatur, Albert and Stephanie of Oklahoma; seven great-grandchildren also survive.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents and his infant brother: Raymond.

